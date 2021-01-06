Vintage Motorsport’s 2021 Jan-Feb Issue is now available

The January/February 2021 Vintage Motorsport issue is in the mail and on newsstands at Barnes & Noble bookstores. Read on to see all of the details about the latest issue from Vintage Motorsport.

Yes, that’s Dan Gurney’s 1967 Gurney-Weslake Eagle Mk1 on the cover and featured on 7 pages in our Salon feature. It’s the car (chassis #104) in which he famously won the ’67 Grand Prix at Spa — the Eagle and Dan were only the second American car and driver to win a European GP — and the first driven by its own American manufacturer. In gleaming American blue and white, Dan’s Mk1 is one of the most charismatic race cars ever, beautifully photographed here by Peter Harholdt.

