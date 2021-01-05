The Week In IndyCar, Jan 5, listener Q&A
The Week In IndyCar, Jan 5, listener Q&A
Marshall Pruett
January 5, 2021 6:45 AM
It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
This week, we learn about Roger Penske’s most surprising skill, receive a submission from a Canadian-American podcast and, among other items, the 1990 Tyrrell 019 Formula 1 car is heavily referenced in a question about aerodynamics.
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
