Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Jan 5, listener Q&A

Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, Jan 5, listener Q&A

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, Jan 5, listener Q&A

By January 5, 2021 6:45 AM

By |

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

This week, we learn about Roger Penske’s most surprising skill, receive a submission from a Canadian-American podcast and, among other items, the 1990 Tyrrell 019 Formula 1 car is heavily referenced in a question about aerodynamics.

IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home