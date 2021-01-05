Norris tests positive for COVID-19

Lando Norris has tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying symptoms while on vacation in Dubai.

The McLaren driver is in the United Arab Emirates ahead of a planned pre-season training camp, despite United Kingdom guidance having advised against travel since Boxing Day. While in Dubai, Norris started suffering from symptoms and it has now been confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to self-isolate in his hotel for 14 days.

“McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp. After recognizing a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team. In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days. He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms.”

The 21-year-old himself said on social media that he started self-isolating as soon as he noticed the loss of taste and smell, and has informed all of his contacts of the positive test result.

Norris becomes the fourth Formula 1 driver to have confirmed positive tests for the virus, following Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton last year.