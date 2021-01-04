Albon to race in DTM alongside F1 reserve duties

Red Bull driver Alex Albon will dovetail his 2021 Formula 1 test and reserve driver duties with a full-season program in the DTM.

Albon lost his seat at Red Bull to Sergio Perez after a disappointing 2020 campaign, although the team retained him in a reserve role and said he could be in the frame for a return in future. Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda’s confirmation at AlphaTauri left Albon without any other options to remain on the 2021 F1 grid, so instead he will compete in DTM alongside fellow Red Bull driver Liam Lawson.

“The DTM with a high-class field and GT3 sports cars is an interesting platform and a real challenge, both for successful race drivers like Alex Albon as for our Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson,” Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko said.

As it stands, three of the nine DTM rounds – each comprising two races per meeting – don’t clash with F1 events, although the second race at Monza could end up conflicting with the Canadian Grand Prix. The driver alternating with Albon will be announced at a later date.

DTM will be GT3-based this year, with customer teams already confirming entries that will run Audi, McLaren and Mercedes cars – the McLaren entry coming courtesy of 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button’s team Jenson Team Rocket RJN.

“Formula 1 drivers like Alex Albon, DTM stars like three-time champion René Rast, GT professionals and young talents like Liam Lawson – that is a high-class driver mix the way I would like it for the 2021 DTM season,” Gerhard Berger said. “It is also a perfect fit that ex-Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has already submitted an entry for the DTM with his team.

“Alex Albon is a young, ambitious driver and an outstanding gain for the DTM. My big goal is 20 cars with at least five brands, strong drivers and a battle for the title that goes down to the wire, the final race.”