ORIW: “State Of The Industry - Sanctioning Bodies’ Perspective”

Kevin Miller, President, USAC; Jim Liaw, President, Formula D and Jim Ryan, Vice President SCORE, and Brian Carter, CEO, World of Outlaws, consider the challenges and opportunities facing their organizations and the racing industry as a whole in this panel discussion from Online Race Industry Week, hosted by RACER’s founder and CEO Paul Pfanner.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

