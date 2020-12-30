SVRA crowns 2020 champions

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association announced its 2020 Sprint Series, Enduro Series and Miata Heritage Cup champions last week (Dec. 21). SVRA would typically also announce the winners of the 2020 Driver of the Year, 2020 Mechanic of the Year, and the Spirit of SVRA awards at this time, but has decided to hold those announcements until vintage racing community gatherings are allowed again.

With an unprecedented year of travel restrictions and safety regulations, SVRA adapted its schedule to successfully host eight event weekends across the country, each offering two feature races for every race group. Hosting events at Auto Club Speedway, Roebling Road Raceway, Sebring International Raceway, Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Virginia International Raceway, Circuit of The Americas and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, SVRA offered competitors the opportunity to race their vintage race cars from coast to coast.

“I want to congratulate all of this season’s champions,” said Tony Parella, CEO of SVRA. “I’m thankful that we were able to have eight full events during such a challenging time, and that we had the support of our racers, staff and partners to make it such a successful year. Honestly, anyone who joined us to race during these uncertain times is a champion in my eyes. Despite the pandemic, we were able to put together a season of safe, socially distant, competitive racing. It’s an exciting time to be a part of vintage racing and I can’t wait to see what next year holds.”

See all the 2020 champs at VintageMotorsport.com.