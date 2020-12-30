Catching Up With: Robert Wickens
Jake Galstad/Motorsport Images
Catching Up With: Robert Wickens
By
|
Marshall Pruett
December 30, 2020 4:29 AM
Robert Wickens joined us in March for an episode of Catching Up With meant to run days later during the NTT IndyCar Series opener at St. Petersburg, but with the event’s postponement due to COVID-19, our visit with Arrow McLaren SP’s driver coach, where he discussed mentoring Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew, his goals to make a return to the cockpit, and his ongoing physical rehabilitation went unused.
So take a step back to earlier this year and listen to the always inspiring Canadian in our short-form interview show as we get ready for the long-awaited arrival of 2021.
Robert Wickens, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
