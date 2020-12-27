Gooding reveals cars for European Sporting & and Historic ﻿Collection

Gooding & Company has provided some details on the nine cars from a private United Kingdom-based collection that will cross the block in the company’s Jan. 28-Feb. 5 Geared Online European Sporting & Historic Collection auction.

“Our first U.K. auction — the Passion of a Lifetime sale held at Hampton Court Palace — presented new opportunities for Gooding & Company, and thanks to the record sales, we are able to once again deliver one of the most well-regarded private collections to the international market,” said David Gooding, the company’s president and founder.

Docket highlights include the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 pictured above. Handsomely finished in a striking black over green color scheme with a rich history documented by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, this car was featured as the 1967 Brussels show car before being sold new to its first owner via Garage Francorchamps. It’s Ferrari Classiche Red Book Certified.

