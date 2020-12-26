ORIW: “Where Technical Innovation Isn't Cheating" - sanctioning bodies' perspective

Megan Leatham, Executive Director, Pikes Peak; Ron Knoch, President, NADM; Marty Fiolka, Promoter, Crandon International Raceway and Dave Cole, Executive Director and co-founders, King of The Hammers discuss the often difficult to define line between innovation and rule-breaking in motorsports in this panel discussion from Online Race Industry Week, hosted by Paul Pfanner, RACER’s founder and CEO.



ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the panel discussion below, or click here.