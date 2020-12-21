Albon vows to rebound from Red Bull disappointment

Alex Albon says he is focused on trying to get back into Formula 1 in 2022 after being hurt by Red Bull’s decision to drop him next season.

Red Bull announced on Friday that Sergio Perez will partner Max Verstappen in 2021, leaving Albon demoted to the role of reserve driver and not racing for the team next year. The British-Thai driver scored two podiums this season but finished seventh in the drivers’ championship with fewer than half the points Verstappen scored, and Albon said he is determined to fight back from the disappointment.

“I can’t lie guys, it hurts,” Albon wrote on social media. “I gave it everything out there, but it wasn’t quite enough. I want to say a huge thank you to all of you that supported me throughout this year, especially my Thai fans. With all the different opinions out there, I always had you guys to push me through it.

“I’m not giving up, I’ve poured my life into this and I won’t let it stop here. I have more to give and my focus is getting back for 2022 and to wave the Thai flag again!”

AlphaTauri has already confirmed Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for 2021, preventing Albon from returning to his former team in the same manner that Gasly did last season.

It is not yet clear whether Albon’s new role will also include reserve duties for AlphaTauri, where Daniil Kvyat had been expected to fill in should either Gasly or Tsunoda ever be unable to race in 2021.