Who could have foreseen that we’d use the word “pivot” so extensively on subjects not related to dance? But here we are, and our hats are off to the Petersen Museum’s top-gear pivot in showcasing its collection online, and also sharing collections of other car enthusiasts through its Global Garage Tour video series.

Just added in the last week are Bruce Meyer’s collection and Part 2 of Magnus Walker’s Porsche collection.

View the videos at VintageMotorsport.com.