At Phillips’ Dec. 12 Racing Pulse auction, the Heuer Monaco watch that Steve McQueen wore while filming the iconic racing movie Le Mans sold for $2.2 million to set a record price for all Heuer timepieces.

The auction’s overall sales total of more than $27.5 million was led by Paul Newman’s Rolex “Big Red” Daytona — sold for $5.475 million to an anonymous private collector — to achieve the third-highest price ever for a Rolex watch at auction.

