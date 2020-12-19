RM Sotheby’s posts sales of $2m at Ferrari GP online sale

RM Sotheby’s, in partnership with Ferrari, achieved a sales total of over 1.7 million Euros ($2 million) in its “Online Only: Once in a Millennium” auction that closed Monday, Dec. 14.

Held in celebration of Scuderia Ferrari’s milestone 1000th Grand Prix event that took place Sept. 11-13, the sale offered 16 exclusive motorsport lots, all without reserve, related to the landmark 2020 race.

Topping all results was the stunning full-scale Ferrari SF1000 show car that exceeded its pre-sale high estimate of $242,000 to sell for $1.544 million.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.