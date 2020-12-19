Harvick named Driver of the Year by NMPA

His spectacular NASCAR Cup Series season might have come up short in the playoffs, but Kevin Harvick still made the biggest impression on the members of the National Motorsports Press Association, which has voted him the winner of its Richard Petty Driver of the Year award for the third time.

Harvick was dominant throughout much of the 2020 season, in which he scored nine wins, before being eliminated from the playoffs prior to the Championship race at Phoenix.

Congratulations to #NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick for being named Richard Petty Driver of the Year by NMPA membership. Others who received multiple votes in this category were Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, #IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, and Kyle Larson — National Motorsports Press Association (@NMPA) December 18, 2020

The NMPA is made up of media members covering all forms of motorsports. It has named a NASCAR Cup Series driver as the winner of its top award each year since 1969. Harvick previously won the award in 2014 and 2018.