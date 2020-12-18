JDC-Miller focuses on No. 5 Cadillac DPi entry for 2021

JDC-Miller Motorsports will focus its energies on the No. 5 Cadillac DPi-V.R in 2021. As RACER detailed in November, an all-French line-up in the Mustang Sampling-sponsored prototype will lead the program with Le Mans winner Loic Duval and team veteran Tristan Vautier cast in full-time roles. Duval steps into the season-long position held by Sebastien Bourdais, who will join the team at the endurance races between full-time IndyCar commitments.

“It’s great to have all three of them back for 2021,” said team president John Church. “We had a little bit of an up and down year in 2020 but I think we showed in the final race of the year at Sebring a lot of momentum and the potential we have as a group and that is what we have to build on for 2021. Consistency with our partners and line-up is a big part of that, so we are all very excited to be able to keep the line-up together for another run at the championship in 2021.”

The No. 5 Cadillac entry was among the better surprises throughout the WeatherTech SportsCar Champions season as Bourdais, former teammate Joao Barbosa, and others vied for podiums and top five finishes at most rounds.

“I am not going to lie, I wanted to be in this car and this line-up for a long time. So when I got the opportunity to do some races with them this season, I did everything to make sure this would carry on to 2021,” Vautier said. “Now that it is confirmed that I will return to the team in 2021 for the full season, I want to thank John Miller and John Church and the entire JDC-Miller MotorSports team as well as Ken and Brenda from Mustang Sampling, as well as Cadillac Racing for their trust in me and for having me onboard.

“Fighting amongst the best is what pushes me every day, and DPi is the place to be for that right now, with some of the best teams, drivers, and racetracks. With Loic and Seb, we have a great trio, and as a team we finished 2020 building a lot of momentum, so we are very hopeful to carry that into 2021 and fight at the front every weekend.”

JDC-Miller’s popular No. 85 entry, dubbed the ‘Banana Boat’ by its fans in recognition of the yellow livery used in LMP2, and more recently in DPi with a second Cadillac DPi-V.R, is not currently slated for a return next season.