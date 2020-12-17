Wright returns with unchanged Porsche GTD line-up

The same cast of drivers who nearly captured IMSA’s GT Daytona championship last season will return to Wright Motorsports. Led by Patrick Long, the No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R will feature Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, and Klaus Bachler as the fourth driver at Daytona.

“We’re thrilled to be back for another year with the same group we had for 2020,” said team owner John Wright. “Consistency was a big part of our success last year, and we’re starting off 2021 on the right foot by continuing with our proven formula. From the drivers, to the crew and sponsors, we really created a great organization, and I’m proud to have Wright Motorsports back for another year with all these people and partners.”

For Long, Wright’s team has become a home for the factory Porsche driver.

“I revel in the aspect of continuity,” he added. “Having the band back together helps a lot with a view of keeping the momentum of where we left off in 2020. I expect the competition to only ramp up, so the work starts now and through the green dropping for the Rolex 24 in just over a month from now. Grateful to have our sponsors and partners back on board. I am looking forward to this!”