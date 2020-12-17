ORIW: Interview with Bobby Rahal

Three-time IndyCar champion, 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner and race team owner (45 victories, 56 poles, three championships and two Indianapolis 500 victories) Bobby Rahal was a featured guest on Online Race Industry Week. Hosted by Paul Pfanner.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the interview below, or click here.