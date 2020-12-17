GT Celebration announces 7-race 2021 schedule

The GT Celebration Race Series has announced a seven-weekend 2021 schedule at a variety of popular and legendary road racing circuits across the United States featuring GT3, GT4 and TCC (TCR) cars with FIA bronze-rated drivers, beginning at the Sebring International Raceway as part of the track’s traditional March “Speedweek.”

After an inaugural campaign with five race weekends this year despite working around the COVID-19 restrictions, GT Celebration expands to seven events for 2021 with the season opener set for March 12-14 at the venerable 3.74-mile Sebring circuit.

GT Celebration Race Series strives to foster a competitive yet fun atmosphere for competitors, with on-track action split between Red and Yellow vehicle classes. The series ran incident-free, save for two single car incidents, for the entire season.

Featuring cars from Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes and Porsche, the GT Celebration Race Series made for wheel-to-wheel action in the doubleheader race weekends that featured a 45-minute and two 30-minute practice sessions on Friday (the only day driver coaches are permitted to drive to assist with setup). The Saturday and Sunday schedules consist of a 30-minute practice, 20-minute qualifying, and 40-minute race.

In addition to the Sebring season-opening weekend, the GT Celebration Race Series schedule will include Thunderhill Raceway Park in California on April 9-11, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on May 6-8, Circuit of The Americas on July 30-August 1, Road America on August 13-15, Utah Motorsports Campus on Sept. 17-19 and Sonoma Raceway on Oct. 15-17.

“We knew our inaugural race season would be a challenge, especially with COVID-19 constraints, but the series enjoyed some outstanding racing and a great atmosphere for the teams, drivers and sponsors,” said Rob Morgan, GT Celebration founder and CEO. “We were thrilled with the level of racing with great teams and will believe the 2021 series will continue that momentum with expanded fields at legendary racing facilities. We can’t wait to get started in 2021.”

Morgan’s group also announced a pre-season testing event scheduled in February 2021 at a site to be named in the near future.

The first season of the GT Celebration tour was highlighted by top pro teams such as Flying Lizard Motorsports, TruSpeed Autosport, Vali Motorsports, Harward Media/Zelus Motorsports, GMG Racing, Compass Racing, Cameron Racing, Rearden Racing, Derhaag Racing, Daskalos Racing and NOLAsport.

Seven different automobile makes took victories in the initial GT Celebration Race Series with six drivers capturing wins in the Yellow class and four separate drivers stepping to the top of the Victory Lane podium in the Red category.

Winning the 2020 series championships were Andy Wilzoch of Denver, Colo., with the No. 46 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R in the Red class driver points (with seven race wins and six pole positions) and Alexander Marmureanu of Los Angeles, Calif., in the Yellow category with the No. 114 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R.

For taking the overall championship Wilzoch was awarded entry fees paid by GT Celebration for the entire 2021 season.