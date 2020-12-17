Former McLaren and VW boss Capito named Williams CEO; Roberts stays team principal

Former Volkswagen motorsport director Jost Capito has been named the new Williams CEO, with Simon Roberts being confirmed as permanent team principal.

Capito (pictured above) has worked in many different motorsport sectors including for Sauber and Ford, but more recently was Volkswagen motorsport director from 2012-2016 before joining McLaren as F1 CEO. In the end Capito only worked for the team for four months before leaving in December 2016 after Ron Dennis was ousted, returning to VW to head up the company’s performance car department before his return to Formula 1 with Williams.

“It’s a great honor for me to join Williams Racing during these exciting and demanding times for both the team and for Formula 1,” Capito said. “It is an honor to be a part of the future of this storied team, and one that carries such a poignant name in the sport, so I approach this challenge with great respect and with a huge amount of relish.”

Dorilton Capital took over Williams this year and chairman Matthew Savage says Capito’s track record in motorsport made him an attractive candidate to lead the team into its new era, with the new CEO responsible for the day-to-day running of the company.

“We are excited to welcome Jost Capito as the new CEO of Williams Racing,” Savage said. “He is an experienced and competitive individual, who has built winning teams and is a winner in his own right. He understands the Williams heritage and will work well with the team in pursuit of our objective to return to the front of the grid.”

As part of the announcement, Williams also confirmed that acting team principal Roberts would take on the position on a permanent basis, reporting to Capito, who will start in his new role on February 1.