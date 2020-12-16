SCCA Runoffs return to VIR for 2022 and '23

Following a successful running of the event in 2019, the SCCA National Championship Runoffs are returning to Virginia International Raceway for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. SCCA Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Eric Prill announced the decision during Wednesday evening’s virtual SCCA Road Racing awards presentation.

The 3.27-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course near Danville, Virginia has grown into one of the premier road racing venues in the country with an iconic layout and a recent growth in facilities that include a hotel, restaurant, luxury villas, garages and more.

“When the decision was made in January to focus on two-year cycles for Runoffs sites, there was one clear choice for the first stop,” Prill said. “Based on the outstanding participant response to the 2019 Runoffs at VIR and the excellent relationship developed between the track and the SCCA staffs, VIR was selected for the first multi-year stint in nearly a decade. We’re looking forward to our return to one of SCCA’s favorite tracks in the country.”

The SCCA National Championship Runoffs annually crowns amateur racing’s national champions in a winner-take-all race format. The 2021 edition of the event will run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, September 25 through October 3.

The dates for the VIR events were also announced, running September 26 through October 2, 2022 and September 25 through October 1, 2023, for those making advanced plans.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back the SCCA and are honored they’ve chosen to bring the Runoffs back not just in 2022, but also in 2023!” said Connie Nyholm, co-owner and CEO of VIR. “We will work with them every step of the way to make sure this is even better than the 75th Anniversary event.”

VIR remains part of the Hoosier Super Tour calendar, with the 2021 round scheduled for April 9-11 and hosted by the North Carolina Region.