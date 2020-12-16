Racing on TV, Dec 19-20

By RACER Staff | December 16, 2020 4:22 AM

ABOVE: Coverage of the SCCA Runoffs continues Sunday on CBSSN.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Saturday, December 19

Season review, Part 2 7:00-8:00pm

Sunday, December 20

Chandler Pro Lite/

Production 1000 UTV 8:00-9:00pm

(D) Runoffs –

Formula Enterprise 2 9:00-10:00pm

(D) Runoffs –

Grand Touring I 10:00-

11:00pm

(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

