Racing on TV, Dec 19-20

ABOVE: Coverage of the SCCA Runoffs continues Sunday on CBSSN.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Saturday, December 19
|Season review, Part 2
|7:00-8:00pm
|
Sunday, December 20
|Chandler Pro Lite/
Production 1000 UTV
|8:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
|Runoffs –
Formula Enterprise 2
|9:00-10:00pm
(D)
|
|Runoffs –
Grand Touring I
|10:00-
11:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments