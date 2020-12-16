ORIW panel discussion: Broadcasting and live streaming of motorsport events

A panel of experts considered the present and future of live streaming of motorsports during Online Race Industry Week. Panelists included Chalee Siengthai, MAVTV Communications Manager; Tommy Mason, MAVTV Media Manager; Paul Pfanner, founder & CEO, RACER, Veteran Motorsports Journalist Ralph Sheheen and Cristina Cordova, Executive Director of Digital, Communications and Content World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing. Hosted by Paul Pfanner.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

