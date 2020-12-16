Interlagos gets new five-year deal ahead of 2021 F1 calendar confirmation

The 2021 Formula 1 calendar is set to be confirmed, following an announcement that Interlagos remaining the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix for the next five years.

Plans had been announced to move the race in Brazil to Rio de Janeiro, where a new circuit was due to be built that could host the event. However, there has been backlash against the plans due to the need to clear an area of rainforest in the chosen location, and F1 has now agreed a deal with a new promoter in Sao Paulo that will keep the race at Interlagos.

As part of the new deal, the race will be known as the Grand Prix of Sao Paulo, and will be on the calendar for five seasons starting with a November 14 slot in 2021.

“We are pleased to announce the city of Sao Paulo will continue to host the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025 and look forward to working with our new promoter in the years ahead,” F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said. “Brazil is a very important market for Formula 1 with devoted fans and a long history in the sport. The race in Brazil has always been a highlight for our fans, the drivers and our partners and we look forward to providing Formula 1 fans with an exciting race at Interlagos in 2021 and over the next five years.”

The new name is intended to help promote Sao Paulo from a tourism point of view as an event that is funded by the city, whose mayor Bruno Covas says it has a big impact.

“It is a great joy to be able to announce that Interlagos will continue to host one of the of the most important events in world motorsports,” Covas said. “We made a tremendous effort to keep the race in our city. We have robust infrastructure for tourists, public safety and offer top-notch services.

“We believe that hosting the Grand Prix, in addition to promoting our city to the world, will continue to bring important contributions such as job creation and income generation. We have seen studies that show that for every Rial ($0.19) invested in the Sao Paulo GP, R$5.20 ($1.01) is generated for the local economy.”

The confirmation of the race’s future at Interlagos and 2021 race date comes with the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on Wednesday to approve next year’s 23-race F1 calendar.