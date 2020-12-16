Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

CSRG presents Charity Challenge proceeds

The Classic Sports Racing Group presented a $32,200 check last week to the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. The amount represents the funds raised in CSRG’s Oct. 2-4 Charity Challenge at Sonoma Raceway.

“CSRG’s membership really stepped up in making this contribution,” said Locke de Bretteville, the group’s leader. “Their enthusiasm, particularly at the Charity Challenge, was inspiring. For example, when the Friday practice was canceled due to fire conditions, virtually every owner/driver instructed us to transfer the Friday test day fee to the charity. That speaks volumes about our group.”

