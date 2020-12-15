ROC documentary ponders the role of 'risk' in motorsport

“On The Line,” the first in a planned series of documentaries from the Race Of Champions, examines the role risk plays at the top level of motorsport. The 48-minute-long production takes viewers from the early days and influence of the World Rally Championship through generations of superstars from Formula 1, NASCAR, Le Mans and IndyCar, before putting the spotlight on the emerging talents coming up through the ranks of sim racing.

Sebastian Vettel, David Coulthard, Tom Kristensen, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Sebastian Loeb and Travis Pastrana all are featured, as are other champions who have left their mark on the world of racing.

“For a long time, we’ve wanted to tell more of the ROC story. This is just a taste of it – our first dive into more than three decades of archived footage,” said Race Of Champions president and co-founder, Fredrik Johnsson.

On The Line will be made available through through iTunes, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vimeo and additional streaming platforms in a number of translations. Click HERE to see where you can watch now.