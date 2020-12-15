Renault Sport Racing president Stoll to step down

Renault Sport Racing president Jerome Stoll – a key figure in the team’s return to Formula 1 in 2016 – will step down from his role at the end of the year. His departure comes as the team prepares to rebrand itself as Alpine in 2021.

Stoll was instrumental in Renault’s decision to return to F1 as a full constructor at the end of the 2015 season, taking control of the struggling Lotus team. Since then there has been clear progress, with Renault scoring 181 points and three podiums this season, although it was ultimately classified fifth in the constructors’ championship after a close fight with McLaren and Racing Point.

The French automotive manufacturer’s commitment to F1 continued with the signing of the new Concorde Agreement this year, with the team to be re-named Alpine after one of its other brands, and Stoll – who was in charge of all racing activities on top of F1 – will now move on when his term finishes at the end of 2020.

“These five years as President of Renault Sport Racing have been very intense,” Stoll said. “Taking up the challenge of rebuilding a Formula 1 team is tough, it takes time, commitment and unfailing determination. A first step has been taken with a team and drivers that we can now see on the podium.

“I appreciate the privilege of being able to be part of all these changes and all our progress. Motorsport, and even more so Formula 1, is above all a human adventure, encounters, bonds that are forged, joys, disappointments and invaluable rewards.

“The Formula E titles and seeing young drivers racing in our cars in the Eurocup or Clio Cup are an integral part of what has been a wonderful experience. I owe a lot to every collaborator in this company. They are committed and determined to give their best to make our brand and our values shine.

“A new chapter is now opening with Alpine, and I am sure the best is yet to come. I am happy and proud to have been part of this great adventure with such great people.”

Stoll’s replacement has not yet been announced, but managing director Cyril Abiteboul said he has overseen a very challenging time for the team and leaves it in a strong position.

“What a long way we have come together from the start of the project in June 2015 to this season’s podiums,” Abiteboul said. “Jerome’s passion for competition as well as his loyalty to the women and men of the team have been of invaluable help over the years. His support as well as his strategic vision have enabled us to overcome many hurdles and advance our ideas in an increasingly complex environment.

“Today, a new adventure begins with Alpine and the F1 team will be a major asset for the development of the brand. Thank you Jérôme for your trust, your advice and your loyalty.”