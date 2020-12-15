Ilott gets Ferrari test driver role for 2021

Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott has been named as a Ferrari test driver for the 2021 season.

Ilott was a frontrunner in the championship throughout the season but eventually lost out at the final round to fellow Ferrari Driver Academy driver Mick Schumacher. While Schumacher moves up to Formula 1 with Haas next season, Ilott – who drove for Alfa Romeo during the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi – will be a Ferrari test driver.

“I am very pleased to be joining Scuderia Ferrari as its test driver from next year,” Ilott said. “I look forward to contributing to the work the team does on and off track, and to all of the new things I can learn by taking on this exciting new challenge. I will give my all to do a good job and gain as much experience as possible to continue making progress as a driver.

“I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy and Scuderia Ferrari for this great opportunity and their support. It has been an honor to be part of their program for the past three years and I am pleased to continue our journey together.”

Ilott was within 0.4s of Robert Kubica on his first outing in the 2020 Alfa Romeo on Tuesday and hinted there might be further opportunities to drive for the team, with race driver Antonio Giovinazzi also a Ferrari reserve.

“It’s been an amazing day, driving an incredible car,” Ilott said. “I am thankful to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for the opportunity to drive today. We completed 93 laps, some good mileage and a busy day for the team.

“From my personal point of view, I’ve really enjoyed it: it took a lot of focus to keep performing at this level, in such a powerful car, but it’s been really good and I hope to get more opportunities to drive this car in the future.”