BHA introduces Elantra N TCR, revised driver lineups

The reigning IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR champions at Bryan Herta Autosport will roll into the 2021 season with a pair of brand-new cars and changes to the driver lineups in two of its three entries.

Coming off two dominant MPC seasons with Hyundai’s Veloster N model where Gabby Chaves and Ryan Norman captured the Drivers’ title, BHA will defend its championship while campaigning the Nos. 33 and 98 Elantra N’s. Mark Wilkins, BHA’s 2019 TCR co-champion, and Harry Gottsacker will continue sharing the No. 33, and, in the first revision, Norman will have Parker Chase onboard in the No. 98.

The outgoing Chaves is tipped for a return to IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series.

“The Elantra N TCR takes full advantage of the new road car’s stable, high-performance chassis and sleek sedan body shape to optimize its design,” said Hyundai’s Olabisi Boyle. “Its bold looks on track are sure to bring a lot of new fans to the Elantra and N Brand. Seeing the new Elantra N TCR in the paddock for this first time is going to be awesome for race fans.”

BHA veteran and 2019 TCR co-champion Michael Lewis will welcome the incoming Taylor Hagler, who spent 2020 sharing a Honda Civic TCR with Ryan Eversley. She’ll share the No. 77 Veloster N with Lewis.

“2020 was a memorable and remarkable year for so many reasons, and we look forward to 2021,” Herta said. “Hyundai has set the gold standard in TCR competition worldwide, and we are proud to continue representing them and their N Performance brand for another year of IMSA racing. The addition of the Elantra N TCR alongside the well-proven Veloster N TCR, with an incredible lineup of proven sports car championship drivers, gives us all the tools we need to keep Hyundai competing for wins at North America’s best natural terrain road courses.”

A fourth Hyundai will run from beneath BHA’s awning as Michael Johnson Racing has secured a partnership with the team to support the No. 54 Veloster N.

Johnson, a winner in TCR who makes use of hand controls to overcome paraplegia, will have the services of his familiar teammate, Stephen Simpson, as they pursue more victories.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Bryan Herta Autosport for the 2021 season,” Johnson said. “Aligning our teams is the next step in my career and I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with everyone and go for a championship.”