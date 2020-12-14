ORIW: Interview with Chip Ganassi

With 13 open-wheel titles (nine in IndyCar and four in Champ Car), five Grand-Am championships, four Indy 500 wins and victories in the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, 24 Hours of Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring and a class win at Le Mans, Chip Ganassi’s record as a team owner places him a club reserved for the sport’s most elite. He talked through his path into the sport, and his formula for success, with RACER’s founder, president and executive publisher Paul Pfanner.

