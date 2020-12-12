Porsche revises factory driver line-up

Porsche’s annual Night of Champions confirmed a number of changes to its factory driver roster. After reconfirming its ongoing commitment to the FIA Formula E series with Andre Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein, and its FIA World Endurance Championship GTE-Pro line-up of Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz, plus Kevin Estre and Neel Jani, the German auto manufacturer outlined six revisions to the line-up.

“Earl Bamber, Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet, Michael Christensen, Sven Müller and Dirk Werner are leaving the official ‘works’ driver squad,” Porsche wrote. “However, they still have the opportunity to represent Porsche at races as drivers — including in the Porsche 911 GT3 R.”

The shift to customer-affiliated GT3 programs — barring Tandy, who joined Corvette Racing in GTLM — comes after a downsizing in works racing projects. It’s believed Tandy could join Porsche for non-conflicting endurance events in Europe, if desired.

“Bamber, Patrick Long and Laurens Vanthoor will compete for customer teams in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship,” Porsche added. “In the GT World Challenge Europe, several Porsche 911 GT3 R race cars take on the competition from twelve other manufacturers. Bamber, Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki have been designated as drivers in the GT3-spec race series. Almost all drivers in the squad will contest the 24-hour race on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife.”

Drivers nominated by Porsche for full factory status include:

• Gianmaria Bruni

• Matt Campbell

• Romain Dumas

• Kevin Estre

• Mathieu Jaminet

• Neel Jani

• Richard Lietz

• Patrick Long

• Andre Lotterer

• Frederic Makowiecki

• Thomas Preining

• Simona de Silvestro

• Laurens Vanthoor

• Pascal Wehrlein