Online Race Industry Week: Interview with Bryan Herta

Bryan Herta appeared as a featured guest during Online Race Industry Week. ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

In this interview, hosted by John Kilroy, the former IndyCar driver who has gone on to win two Indy 500s as a team owner, shared his insights on developing a successful race team.

Watch the video interview below, or click here to view directly on YouTube.