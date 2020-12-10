NASCAR podcast: Zane Smith

Zane Smith joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the lasting sting of finishing second in the Camping World Truck Series title fight and earning Rookie of the Year honors. Plus:

• When the thinking shifted from competitive rookie season to championship contention

• Experiencing the playoffs and winner-take-all title race as a rookie

• Smith’s all-in all the time mentality and feeling like he had to make something happen in 2020

• Why he thinks the Charlotte race was the turning point in his season and people taking notice

• Working with veteran crew chief Kevin ‘Bono’ Manion and why GMS is a good fit

• Smith’s journey to NASCAR, moving to NC as a teenager and becoming self-sufficient

• Lessons to take into the 2021 season