Herbst takes over for Briscoe on SHR Xfinity team

Riley Herbst will move to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021 and take over its No. 98 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Herbst, 21, steps into the ride after a breakout season from Chase Briscoe, who led the Xfinity Series with nine wins last season and now moves into the NASCAR Cup Series for Stewart-Haas.

Herbst joins the organization after a rookie campaign with Joe Gibbs Racing. He earned 17 top-10 finishes and finished 12th in the championship standings after qualifying for the playoffs. Monster Energy will be the primary sponsor for Herbst.

“Being on a team with such a strong run of success is the kind of opportunity every driver wants,” said Herbst. “Expectations are definitely high, but the highest expectations are the ones I’ve set for myself. I’m proud to be a part of Stewart-Haas Racing, and I can’t wait to climb into that No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang next year.”

Herbst’s NASCAR national series experience is limited. Not until this past season had he run a full season in any of the sport’s top three levels.

Herbst made seven starts in the Camping World Truck Series between 2018-19 after spending the previous few years competing in what was the K&N Pro Series East and West, as well as the ARCA Menards Series. Herbst has 43 career starts in the Xfinity Series, earning 21 top-10 finishes with 16 laps led.

“Riley has really just scratched the surface of his potential,” said Stewart-Haas vice president of competition Greg Zipadelli. “He reminds us a lot of Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe — two drivers who came to SHR’s Xfinity Series program with plenty of potential who then realized that potential and, between the two of them, won a lot of races and are now in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Riley has the talent to emulate what Cole and Chase did in our equipment, and we’re going into 2021 with the expectation that we’ll celebrate his first Xfinity Series win together.”

Said team co-owner, Tony Stewart, “We built the Xfinity Series program to develop talent and ultimately win with that talent. It’s a proven path to the NASCAR Cup Series, and we feel that Riley has the ability to win and grow within our race team.”