Bugatti Type 37 Grand Prix among early highlights for Gooding’s ﻿Geared Online Scottsdale

Gooding & Company announced Monday (Dec. 7) that its docket for the Jan. 18-22 Geared Online Scottsdale sale will include a 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe and a 1926 Bugatti Type 37 Grand Prix.

The Bugatti Type 37 Grand Prix pictured above is the 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder model based on the famous Type 35 intended for voiturette racing. Like the Type 35, the Type 37 provided excellent overall performance, plus it offered an increased level of user-friendliness for road-based events and rallies. Type 37s quickly became known as race-winning machines and were entered in all the great road races of the era including Le Mans, the Mille Miglia and the Targa Florio.

This Type 37, chassis 37227, spent more than 30 years with its original owner in France. It was purchased in about 1958 by New York City resident Peter Larkin, a four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway set designer who passed away in 2019.

