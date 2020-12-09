Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Sainz, Norris take a 'no strings attached' trip down memory lane

By December 9, 2020 10:50 AM

The Lando Norris/Carlos Sainz Jr partnership at McLaren will come to an end after this weekend’s Formula 1 season-finale at Abu Dhabi. With that in mind, the team broke out the popcorn and arranged a special movie night to revisit two years of memories…

