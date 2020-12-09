Racing on TV, Dec 11-13

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

ABOVE: The curtain comes down on this strangest of F1 seasons, maybe with the world champion racing, but also maybe not…

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, December 11

Abu Dhabi Practice 1 3:55-5:30am
Abu Dhabi Practice 2 7:55-9:30am

Saturday, December 12

Abu Dhabi Practice 3 4:55-6:00am

Abu Dhabi Qualifying 7:55-9:00am

Sunday, December 13

Abu Dhabi GP 8:00-10:00am

Runoffs –
Super Touring Lite		 2:00-3:00pm
Runoffs –
B-Spec		 3:00-4:00pm
Season review,
Part 1		 4:00-5:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

