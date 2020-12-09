Potter, Magnus opt for Archangel-run GTD Acura in 2021

The oft-traveled Magnus Racing team has chosen a new manufacturer in Acura, and moved from the Grasser Racing Team to Archangel Motorsports for IMSA’s 2021 edition of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The John Potter-owned team leaves GRT and Lamborghini’s Huracan GT3 (pictured above) in favor of the JAS-built NSX GT3 Evo for its latest reconfiguration, and will rely upon Mike Johnson’s Archangel outfit to steer Magnus back to victory lane for the first time since 2016.

“The Lamborghini was a good car and it was great working with their people,” Potter said. “I want to thank the Magnus Racing crew and GRT folks for their work this year. In the end, I want to change some variables. I am excited to take on something new, and I look forward to working with Acura and building on their success.”

Potter’s longtime co-driver, Andy Lally, will return with the team. Endurance racing drivers will be announced in the coming weeks.