Online Race Industry Week: Interview with Roger Penske

Auto racing icon Roger Penske was the featured guest in the kick-off event of Online Race Industry Week. ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

In this interview hosted by RACER founder, president and executive publisher Paul Pfanner, Penske — founder of Team Penske and chairman of Penske Entertainment, which owns IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — ponders the challenges faced by the racing industry in this tumultuous year, as well as the opportunities he sees for the sport to capitalize on going forward.

Watch the video interview below, or click here to view directly on YouTube.