Tsunoda’s Abu Dhabi test for AlphaTauri confirmed

Yuki Tsunoda will test for AlphaTauri in the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test ahead of an expected promotion to the team in 2021.

The Japanese youngster finished third in this year’s FIA Formula 2 championship, securing 43 from a possible 48 points at the final round in Bahrain last weekend to end the year as best rookie. The result ensured Tsunoda has earned an FIA Super License to race in F1 and he is set to race for AlphaTauri next season alongside Pierre Gasly, but for now only a day testing the current car on December 15 has been confirmed.

“I am really looking forward to testing with Scuderia AlphaTauri,” Tsunoda said. “I enjoyed driving one of the team’s 2018 cars at Imola a few weeks back and I can’t wait to try the current car, taking part in an official test session with all the other cars on track.

“I really appreciate how everyone at Scuderia AlphaTauri has helped me to prepare for this session, and I also want to thank Red Bull and Dr. Marko for giving me this opportunity. During the session, my focus will be on following the team’s instructions and giving my feedback to the engineers. It will also be a chance for me to learn as much as possible and help my own personal development.”

The Red Bull and Honda junior driver has only been racing in Europe for two years after winning the Japanese F4 title in 2018, and team principal Franz Tost says his rapid progress through Formula 3 and F2 is a reflection of how quickly he adapts to a new car.

“Yuki showed at the test in Imola that he is a fast learner, able to easily get familiar with the car and was able to constantly improve every lap, so we decided to have him test with us at the Young Driver Test on the (Tuesday) after the race,” Tost said.

“I’m convinced he will make a good step forward having a full day in the car, and this time he will be driving the AT01, so his feedback will be even more valuable for our engineers. It’s great to see that the Red Bull Driver Program can prepare young drivers so well, and I have no doubts he will prove his talent once again.”