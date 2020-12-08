SCCA details 2021 Runoffs qualification criteria

The Sports Car Club of America Board of Directors has approved qualifying criteria for drivers wishing to compete at the 2021 SCCA National Championship Runoffs, to be held Sept. 25-Oct. 3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The criteria are essentially the same as 2019 with only slight modifications, while the 26 classes slated to compete are the same as last year at Road America.

Drivers can qualify via either the U.S. Majors Tour or Hoosier Super Tour programs, participating in a minimum of three separate event weekends and finishing a minimum of three individual races in the same class.

Participation in two SCCA Regional event weekends can again substitute for one Majors Tour weekend, but drivers must still finish a minimum of three individual U.S. Majors races in the same class even with this substitution option.

A Divisional Championship path to the Runoffs remains an option. On this path, racers must first participate in the same class for a minimum of four weekends within a single Divisional Championship and finish in the top three within that class’ divisional point standings (except Spec Miata and Spec Racer Ford Gen3 where the top five will receive invitations).

And of course, defending national champions may enter the Runoffs in the class or classes being defended, without meeting any of the previously noted criteria. But this provision may not be invoked two consecutive years in the same class by an individual even if he/she repeats as national champion.

Last but not least, those competing in select SCCA Pro Racing classes, as outlined in GCR 3.7.4.A.1.a, may substitute participation in up to two U.S. Majors weekends with SCCA Pro Racing weekends.

With a full race season anticipated in the coming year, the paid U.S. Majors substitute entry option, as was deployed in 2020, is not currently deemed necessary. But that option will be reviewed as the 2021 season moves forward.

For additional details and comments from Deanna Flanagan, SCCA Director of Road Racing, plus a chart further comprehensively details all 2021 Runoffs qualification criteria, log on to SCCA.com.