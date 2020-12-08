Online Race Industry Week embraced by a worldwide audience

In a year of cancelled racing trade shows, a bold new concept was executed to near-perfection, and the Nov. 30-Dec. 4 Online Race Industry Week was embraced by a worldwide audience, attracting attendees from 110 countries.

“It was a huge hit with the global racing industry,” said Francisque Savinien, producer of Online Race Industry Week and founder of EPARTRADE, the digital sourcing platform for the worldwide racing industry. “Wonderful comments of appreciation and encouragement are pouring in from virtually every segment of the racing industry, and from across the United States and the world.”

Working in partnership to produce Online Race Industry Week, EPARTRADE and RACER produced 55 hours of live content via Zoom events, with 150 speakers. The theme that emerged was the spirit and passion of the racing industry as a whole as it has risen as a unified force to meet the challenges of a year of pandemic.

Plans are developing and are already well along as the industry looks to fully seize new opportunities to be presented in 2021.

“The discussions throughout Online Race Industry Week reminded everyone in the industry that we are connected by a shared passion, and that together we can do anything we put our minds to because we are racers and we are in it to win it,” said Paul Pfanner, founder of RACER. “This was a campfire for the culture of racing. And we all gathered around this campfire and realized, ‘We’re going to be OK. We’re going to come out of this strong.'”

Online Race Industry Week provided the racing industry with its all-important annual opportunity to shop and buy racing technology being introduced for 2021 on the EPARTRADE digital sourcing platform. Hundreds of racing industry suppliers have upgraded to Pro Accounts on EPARTRADE, where they can share photos and information about new racing products and popular racing products, as well as technical videos, technical papers and more.

“We’d like to thank each and every one of our sponsors. They believe in this platform, and you can see all of their racing products on EPARTRADE,” said Judy Kean, co-producer of Online Race Industry Week and co-founder of EPARTRADE. “Thank you for supporting this week and what we’re doing. It’s a new way of doing business. And if you haven’t registered for EPARTRADE, please do. It’s a revolutionary way to SmartSource racing technology.”

As well as major presenting sponsors and sponsors, industry leaders including Roger Penske, Bryan Herta, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Linda Vaughn, Chip Ganassi and Bobby Rahal were featured in in-depth interviews conducted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.

Both the head of Ford racing, Mark Rushbrook, and General Motors racing, Jim Campbell, also were featured in separate 50-minute interviews explaining where the OEM racing programs are positioned currently, and potential plans for the future.

More than a dozen sanctioning body executives participated in panel discussions, as did AERA and British racing trade group MIA.

The core of Online Race Industry Week was racing technology, with webinars organized by racing industry suppliers showcasing hundreds of racing industry suppliers from around the world.

“It felt very much like a trade show experience, without the expenses of air travel and hotels. Plus, you didn’t have to leave your racing business or your race shop for several days to attend,” said John Kilroy, chief of content and audience development for EPARTRADE. “There were major racing industry news announcements during Online Race Industry Week. And there were many moments throughout the week’s technical webinars where attendees discovered a golden nugget of information that can be used in 2021 to go faster, reduce overhead or boost sales and profitability for a racing business.”

Technical webinars were hosted by Jeff Hammond, one of the all-time great NASCAR crew chiefs, and his co-host Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift 7:00-10:00; Joe Castello, WFO Radio, Kilroy and Pfanner.

For a full list of presenters and sponsors, click here. Recordings of all Online Race Industry Week webinars will be made available soon.