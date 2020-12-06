RM Sotheby’s unveils online Ferrari sale

RM Sotheby’s, in partnership with Ferrari, will present an online auction, offered entirely without reserve, in celebration of Scuderia Ferrari’s milestone 1000th Grand Prix event — held in September in Mugello, Italy.

Bidding opens at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 7 for the Once in a Millennium sale offering 16 exclusive motorsport lots related to the race and timed to coincide with the season-ending 2020 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The sale will close at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 14.

Among the highlights is a unique SF1000 Formula 1 show car signed by Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. The full-scale display car wears the burgundy livery designed specifically for Scuderia Ferrari’s 1000th GP event to commemorate the 125S, the first race car designed and produced in Maranello bearing the name of the company’s founder. Scuderia Ferrari raced its first world championship grand prix in Monaco on May 21, 1950.

View more information and to visit the auction page, go to VintageMotorsport.com.