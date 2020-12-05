Presenting the 2021 SCCA Hall of Fame class ...

Five individuals compose the 2021 Sports Car Club of America Hall of Fame class named today, recognizing their significant contributions to the Club’s history and the world of motorsports, and adding their names to a timeless list of motorsports superstars.

Tom Campbell, John Fergus, R. Bruce Gezon, Lloyd Loring and Donna Mae Mims will officially join the SCCA Hall of Fame during a virtual induction on January 23, 2021 — the opening day of the 2021 SCCA Virtual Convention. An in-person induction ceremony is being planned for the SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Read more about this year’s class, which features a Regional and National leader, an all-time great road racer, the winningest participant in SCCA history, a legendary voice and a true pioneer, on SCCA.com.