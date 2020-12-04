Ferrari chassis chief Resta joins Haas

Ferrari’s head of chassis engineering department Simone Resta is to join Haas next season as part of a technical restructuring at Maranello.

Resta was previously moved from Ferrari to Alfa Romeo as part of the partnership between the two teams, but left his role of technical director to return to the Scuderia in August of last year. Now Ferrari has announced Resta will be joining Haas – where Ferrari Driver Academy member Mick Schumacher will race next season – with Enrico Cardile taking over his role in the Italian team’s chassis department.

Team principal Mattia Binotto says both teams should benefit from the moves as focus switches to development of the 2022 cars to new technical regulations.

“The structure of Scuderia Ferrari evolves rapidly, staying ahead of the game,” Binotto said. “As from 2021, with the introduction of new regulations, all of us will be facing new challenges that we must tackle with pragmatism and an open mind, which is in fact what we started to do with the organizational changes announced a few months ago.

“It is why we believe that our long-term relationship with Haas, dating back to when it first came into Formula 1, should be the basis for both parties to benefit from any possible synergy, consistent with what is defined in the FIA regulations. With that idea in mind, we are pleased to announce that the highly rated Simone Resta will move to strengthen the American team’s technical department from the start of next year.

“This is a further step in the process of continuous evolution of the team’s technical department. Simone, whom we thank for his efforts to date, will have an important role within a team that has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Formula 1. It has just strengthened an already very close relationship with the Scuderia by taking on Ferrari Driver Academy driver Mick Schumacher. Within the Scuderia, Enrico Cardile will now be tasked with coordinating the technical and human resources directly linked to performance development and the design of the car.”