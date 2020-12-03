Classic Sebring weekend gets underway

Wednesday’s cool weather gave way to warmer temperatures and even hotter competition on track Thursday at Sebring International Raceway where the fifth running of the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Sebring 12 Hour officially began with qualifying races for all Run Groups and the opening race winners of the season-ending HSR Sebring Historics were crowned.

Saturday’s and Sunday’s HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network is the weekend’s featured event, but the first order of business at Sebring is wrapping up the regular 2020 HRS season with a full schedule of sprint and enduro races over the course of the next three days.

Thursday afternoon’s trio of races ran in quick succession under sunny skies and with temperatures in the mid-70s. The slate included 2020’s final HSR B.R.M. Vintage and GT Classic Enduro and the season-ending sprints for the Stoner Car Care HSR Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup series.

Todd Treffert secured his fourth-straight Sebring B.R.M. Enduro overall and GT Classic win in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC entered by the 901 Shop. Less than an hour later, Treffert backed up the B.R.M. Enduro win with a flag-to-flag sweep for his second consecutive HSR Classic RS Cup win at Sebring.

Treffert was joined on the B.R.M. GTC podium by the runner-up duo of Byron DeFoor and David Hinton in DeFoor’s 1973. No. 7 Porsche 911. Fred Schulte and Craig Sutherland completed the podium in third in Schulte’s 1973 No. 31 Porsche 911 IROC. Both the No. 7 and No. 31 Porsches are prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

The Vintage class win in the B.R.M. Enduro went to Jamie Busby who put in a strong solo run to second overall in his KMW Motorsports 1970 No. 88 Porsche 914/6.

Runner-up honors went to 2019 B.R.M. Vintage winner Travis Engen who led laps early in Thursday’s race and crossed the finish line third overall and second in class in his GMT Racing 1962 No. 1 Lotus 23B.

Amber Stephenson finished third in Vintage driving her “Wonder Woman” themed 1983 No. 76 Spec Racer Ford (SRF) in another solid top-five overall finish for the 2Girls Racing team.

Treffert controlled the Classic RS Cup race from the start and took the victory over second-place finisher Fritz Seidel in the Ecurie Engineering 1973 No. 05 Porsche 911 IROC

Dawe’s Motorsports Development debuts a newly built Porsche at Sebring, and team driver Pat Hepting drove the well turned out 1974 No. 331 Porsche 911 RSR to a third place Classic RS Cup finish in its first HSR race.

Thursday’s other big winner was Chris Ruppel who broke through for the Stoner Car Care HSR Global GT victory. Ruppel finished third in last year’s Global GT race at Sebring but steadily picked up positions in today’s race to secure the victory in his 2010 No. 119 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup from Zotz Racing.

Ruppel shared the podium with Jonathon Ziegelman who finished second in his first HSR start of the year in the KMW Motorsports 2009 No. 911 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup.

Third in Global GT went to Kenneth Greenberg in his 1996 No. 836 Porsche 993 RSR prepared by Air Power Racing.

Friday’s on-track HSR highlights at Sebring include the year-end one-hour HSR B.R.M. Historic/ Prototype and GT Modern Enduro at 10 a.m. ET and the first rounds of the season-ending HSR WeatherTech Sprint races. The day wraps up with the final Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race of 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Detailed event information for the Classic Sebring 12 Hour and Sebring Historics, including weekend schedules and entry lists, is available at http://www.HSRRace.com.