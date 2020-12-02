Racing on TV, Dec 4-6

ABOVE: It’s Bahrain again…sort of, as F1 explores the Sakhir circuit’s outer limits.
Level unlocked! #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KWAwWRAHky
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2020
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, December 4
|Sakhir Practice 1
|8:25-10:05am
|
|Sakhir Practice 2
|12:30-2:00pm
|
Saturday, December 5
|Sakhir Practice 3
|8:55-10:00am
|
|Sakhir Qualifying
|12:55am-2:00pm
|
Sunday, December 6
|Sakhir GP
|12:00-2:00pm
|
|Runoffs –
American Sedan
|2:00-3:00pm
(D)
|
|Runoffs –
Formula Vee
|3:00-4:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments