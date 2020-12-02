Racing on TV, Dec 4-6

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Zak Mauger/Motorsport Images

December 2, 2020

ABOVE: It’s Bahrain again…sort of, as F1 explores the Sakhir circuit’s outer limits.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, December 4

Sakhir Practice 1 8:25-10:05am

Sakhir Practice 2 12:30-2:00pm

Saturday, December 5

Sakhir Practice 3 8:55-10:00am

Sakhir Qualifying 12:55am-2:00pm

Sunday, December 6

Sakhir GP 12:00-2:00pm

Runoffs –
American Sedan		 2:00-3:00pm
(D)

Runoffs –
Formula Vee		 3:00-4:00pm
(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

