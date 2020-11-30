Grosjean expected to be discharged on Tuesday

Treatment on the burns Romain Grosjean sustained in his Bahrain Grand Prix crash is going well and he is expected to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday, Haas F1 has announced.

Grosjean was taken to the Bahrain Defence Force hospital in Riffa following his horrific accident at the start of Sunday’s race, when his car broke through a guardrail barrier and split in two before becoming engulfed in flames. X-rays showed no fractures but Grosjean suffered burns to the back of his hands that he was kept in overnight for treatment on, and Haas says that is likely to continue for another night.

“Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean is continuing his convalescence at the Bahrain Defence Force hospital having remained there overnight following Sunday’s incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix,” a team statement read.

“Treatment on the burns Grosjean sustained on the back of both his hands is going well. Grosjean was visited by Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team, on Monday and it is anticipated he will be discharged from the care of the hospital on Tuesday, 1st December.”

Following the visit from Steiner, Haas confirmed Pietro Fittipaldi will drive in Grosjean’s place in next weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix. Reflecting on the relative lack of injuries Grosjean sustained, Steiner says luck played a significant part.

“The overriding feeling is we got lucky — an angel was with us in my opinion,” Steiner said. “What more to say? It was luck and I think a lot of people did the right thing in the circumstances, starting with him getting out of the car.

“So I was very impressed with the medical car crew, how quick they intervened, to help him out, and also the marshal who aimed the fire extinguisher, how quick they were there, was quite impressive. The system has obviously worked; there is just to say a big thank you to these guys.”