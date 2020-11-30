EPARTRADE Online Race Industry Week – Live stream

Insights & Analysis 42m ago
MEDLAND: A tough night to comprehend
I still can’t get my head around it. Every time I see the wreckage of the front half of the Haas sitting in the barrier, I just can’t (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Kellett aiming for full-time IndyCar seat in 2021
Dalton Kellett is working on a return to the NTT IndyCar Series. After making eight starts in the No. 41 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy alongside (…)
Extreme E 3hr ago
Sainz spearheads new Extreme E team
Two-time WRC champion Carlos Sainz and Dakar bike legend Laia Sanz have linked up to form a new Extreme E entry named ACCIONA I Sanz XE (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
MILLER: Has dirt track racing found its next female star?
When I started going to midget races it was the lethal ‘60s, and a lot of good racers lost their lives in those non-cage days. Women (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Ilott confirms he won't race in F1 next year
Formula 2 championship contender Callum Ilott has announced he will not race in Formula 1 next season, even if he wins the title. The (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Audi confirms switch from Formula E to Dakar and LMDh
Audi Sport is to exit Formula E at the end of the 2021 season as part of a root and branch review of the brands’ motorsport programs. The (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Hamilton needed to regain focus to hold off Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton says it was important he regained his focus after Romain Grosjean’s accident in the Bahrain Grand Prix to be able to (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
F1 to do ‘very deep analysis’ of worrying failures, Brawn says
Formula 1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn says the sport will do a serious analysis of Romain Grosjean’s crash in the Bahrain (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Grosjean expected to be discharged on Tuesday
Treatment on the burns Romain Grosjean sustained in his Bahrain Grand Prix crash is going well and he is expected to be discharged from (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Fittipaldi to make debut in place of Grosjean at Sakhir GP
Pietro Fittipaldi will make his Formula 1 debut in place of Romain Grosjean in next weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix, after the Frenchman was (…)
