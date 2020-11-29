Halo ‘the greatest thing’ in F1 after it saved my life - Grosjean

Romain Grosjean says the Halo is “the greatest thing” in Formula 1 after it saved his life in a sickening crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The guardrail barrier failed when Grosjean hit it head-on at 221kph (137mph) after contact with Daniil Kvyat, splitting his car in two pieces. The survival cell pierced the barrier while the rear was ripped off, igniting a huge fire. Grosjean was able to jump out of the car himself with only minor burns on his hands and feet, and despite not being an advocate of the halo when it was first introduced, he says the way it protected his head from the barrier has changed his mind.

“Hello everyone, just wanted to say I’m okay — well, sort of okay!” Grosjean posted on Instagram from his hospital bed. “Thank you very much for all the messages. I wasn’t for the halo some years ago but I think it’s the greatest thing we brought to Formula 1 and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today. Thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit, at the hospital, and hopefully I can soon write you quite some messages and tell you how it’s going.”

Grosjean’s video showed him with his hands and feet bandaged and his arms raised. He will be kept in overnight for treatment on the burns, having had X-rays that showed no fractures.