The Week In IndyCar, Nov 26, Listener Q&A
Barry Cantrell/Motorsport Images
The Week In IndyCar, Nov 26, Listener Q&A
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
November 26, 2020 11:17 PM
A long-form episode for the Thanksgiving holidays, using listener-driven questions submitted via social media, with our new format of answering prioritized submissions for those with limited time to listen before moving into overtime to handle the majority of the remaining questions.
Main show: (through 1h24m17s)
Overtime: (1h24m18s through 1h59m51s)
IndyCar, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
24m
There are just over 100 days until Extreme E debuts in the sands of Saudi Arabia. Half a world away from Al-Ula are sands of a different (…)
1hr
Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of opening practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The (…)
20hr
Lewis Hamilton says that a move to Ferrari was never meant to be after talks the team last year failed to result in a switch from Mercedes. (…)
21hr
Sergio Perez will take a sabbatical from racing if he doesn’t get a drive at Red Bull in 2021. The Mexican is without a seat for next year (…)
22hr
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he has been trying to help Kevin Magnussen find a drive in the United States, following talks (…)
2d
Since the late ‘80s the open-wheel racing season has started with the Chili Bowl and ended with the Turkey Night Grand Prix, which (…)
2d
There’s a strong likelihood many of us will want to forget 2020, but don’t include Honda Performance Development in that conversation. (…)
2d
A decade almost to the very day… On October 18, 2010 at Toyota Speedway in Irwindale, California – now commonly known as the House (…)
2d
“Where Technical Innovation Isn’t Cheating — Sanctioning Bodies’ Perspective” is the title of the panel discussion webinar organized by (…)
More RACER
Comments