The Week In IndyCar, Nov 26, Listener Q&A

Barry Cantrell/Motorsport Images

By November 26, 2020 11:17 PM

A long-form episode for the Thanksgiving holidays, using listener-driven questions submitted via social media, with our new format of answering prioritized submissions for those with limited time to listen before moving into overtime to handle the majority of the remaining questions.

  • Main show: (through 1h24m17s)
  • Overtime: (1h24m18s through 1h59m51s)

 

IndyCar, Podcasts

